Kansas City police report car passenger shot

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say they're investigating after a woman was fatally shot while she was a passenger in a car.

Police spokesman Capt. Tye Grant says in a release Friday that police received a call of a shooting late Sunday. They found the victim, 23-year-old Vernae Watson of Kansas City, injured from a gunshot. Grant says she died Tuesday at a hospital.

A witness told police Watson had been a passenger in a moving vehicle when the driver heard gunshots and realized she had been shot.

Police say no arrests have been made.