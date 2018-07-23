Kansas City police retools community policing efforts

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The police chief in Kansas City, Missouri, says he's having all of his officers actively involved in the city's communities rather than just six designated officers.

KMBC-TV reports that Chief Daryl Forte wrote in an internal letter accidentally given to some community leaders that it's time to reform the 25-year-old program under which a handful of officers make key connections in the community.

Forte says he hopes the change reduces crime and the number of police calls by getting to what he calls the "root causes of some of these problems."

But some leaders of neighborhood associations, while hoping the change works, worry that police department turnover and burdened officers could cut into the time police spend in the communities.