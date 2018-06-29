Kansas City police say 11-year-old boy found

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police said an 11-year-old boy who was missing overnight has been found safe.

Gavin D. Perez-Settgast was reported missing when he didn't return to his northern Kansas City home after leaving Wednesday evening.

Police said Gavin was found safe at a relative's home in Independence Thursday morning. No other details were immediately released.