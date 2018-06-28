Kansas City police say man, 35, found shot to death in car

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say a 35-year-old man was found shot to death in his car.

The Kansas City Star reported Clinton R. Alsobrook may have been the victim of a road rage incident. Police found him inside a vehicle late Friday dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they were alerted to the situation by a man in his late teens who called from a nearby gas station. The caller became a suspect in the case and was taken into custody for questioning.