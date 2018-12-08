Kansas City police say man's death is homicide

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City police say the death of a 61-year-old man whose body was found in a burning home has been ruled a homicide.

The Kansas City Star reports fire crews responding to the residential fire on Aug. 23 found the body of William P. Simmons.

Authorities have not said how he died.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are looking for a black 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, Limited Sport that could be connected to the case.