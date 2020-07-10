Kansas City police say woman hit, killed by semitrailer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating the death of a woman they say was standing on an interstate on-ramp when she was hit by a semitrailer.

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to the Interstate 435 ramp from Front Street.

The driver of the semi reported that he was on the ramp to get onto I-435 and had looked over his shoulder to check for traffic as he merged onto the interstate.

The driver says when he looked forward again, a woman was in the roadway directly in front of the semi and he was unable to avoid hitting her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.