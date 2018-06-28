Kansas City police search for woman in stream

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Emergency workers are searching for a woman who might have fallen into a river in eastern Kansas City during heavy rainfall.

Police say a man reported seeing a woman going into the Blue River Wednesday night during the rain. Firefighters and police searched the area until about 10:30 p.m., when the effort was called off because of darkness and the high water in the river. The search was resuming Thursday morning.

Further details of how the woman might have entered the water were not immediately available.