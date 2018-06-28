Kansas City police searching for woman, 2-year-old

By: Associated Press and KOMU 8 Digital Staff

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are searching for a woman and her 2-year-old daughter.

Police say in a news release that 27-year-old Nicole Nelson and her daughter, Dajahnay Nelson, have not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say Nicole Nelson has a traumatic brain injury and the mental capacity of a teenager. They believe she and her daughter are in danger.

Nicole is 5-foot-7 and about 165 pounds. She has corn rows in her hair. Police said Thursday she was wearing a cream shirt and black leggings when she was last seen.

Dajahnay was wearing a pink shirt, jeans and pink sandals.

This isn't the first time police have asked the public to help search for Nelson and her daughter.

In May 2014 the Kansas City Missouri Police Department initiated a search for the two and found them at a Kansas City hosptial.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]