Kansas City police seeking suspects who kidnapped woman

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City authorities are investigating after a woman reported being kidnapped from her driveway and forced to withdraw money from an automatic teller machine.

Police say three men approached the woman late Saturday as she drove into her driveway. They forced her into the back seat of her car, while one of the men drove her to a bank and forced her to withdraw money from the ATM. The Kansas City Star reports another man assaulted the woman as they drove to the bank.

Police say that after leaving the bank, they drove to nearby Prairie Village, Kansas, got out of the woman's vehicle and got into a vehicle that had been following them.

Police did not release suspect information.