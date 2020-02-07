Kansas City police shoot and kill armed man

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say police officers have shot and killed a man in Kansas City after he pointed a rifle at them.

Police said in a news release that the man refused to drop the rifle when officers encountered him around 1 a.m. Friday. The release said that an effort to use bean bag rounds wasn't successful.

Officers then followed the man on foot for a couple blocks, while he continued to ignore their commands to drop his weapon. Police said that an independent witness saw the man turn and point the rifle at officers before they opened fire.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.