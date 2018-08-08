Kansas City police shoot, wound woman after standoff
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police say an officer shot and wounded a woman they say pointed a gun at them during a standoff in a car.
Police say the woman had threatened to harm herself and was found alone in a car with a gun Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say they were trying to negotiate with her when she emerged from the vehicle, pointed a gun at officers and was shot in the chest after failing to comply with police commands.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where her medical status was not immediately clear.
Police Capt. Tye Grant says that police had hoped to help the woman and that "she would have made a different choice, but ultimately we weren't able to do that."
More News
Grid
List
SPRINGFIELD - Springfield residents have voted down a ban on pit bulls. The Springfield News-Leader reports... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 37,000 people voted in Boone County Tuesday, and all of their completed ballots will be destroyed.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's online payment service is having problems at the moment, according to the city's Facebook... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - A woman from mid-Missouri is doing everything she can to help a family who's toddler was killed in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 100 new school personnel, including teachers and administrators, gathered for the Jefferson City Rotary Club's... More >>
in
FULTON - Police are looking for the driver of a green truck which caused property damage at the Westminster College... More >>
in
(CNN) - Americans will finally be able to apply for federal financial aid on their phones. The Department of... More >>
in
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A red-hot voyage to the sun is going to bring us closer to our star... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS ( KMOV ) - In a monumental upset, Wesley Bell has unseated longtime St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Businesswoman Renee Hoagenson took home the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 4th District Congressional seat Tuesday in one of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The message "Right to work, wrong for Missouri," prevailed Tuesday as voters said no to Prop A. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley won their respective primaries Tuesday. The Associated Press... More >>
in
ELDON — The Miller County Sheriff's Office says a women shot a landlord over a dispute. Katheryn Neu, 60,... More >>
in
MOBERLY — The Moberly City Council approved a water and sewer rate increase Tuesday, as well as the purchase of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill spoke to a packed house at her Columbia campaign office on Tuesday. McCaskill... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Tuesday voters cast their ballot in Missouri's 2018 primary election. Top races include Missouri U.S. Senate,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri is expected to use around $7.2 million in federal funds for election security. Secretary of State... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A right to work proposition and a slate of primary candidates are the big draws in Tuesday's election... More >>
in