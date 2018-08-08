Kansas City police shoot, wound woman after standoff

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police say an officer shot and wounded a woman they say pointed a gun at them during a standoff in a car.

Police say the woman had threatened to harm herself and was found alone in a car with a gun Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say they were trying to negotiate with her when she emerged from the vehicle, pointed a gun at officers and was shot in the chest after failing to comply with police commands.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where her medical status was not immediately clear.

Police Capt. Tye Grant says that police had hoped to help the woman and that "she would have made a different choice, but ultimately we weren't able to do that."