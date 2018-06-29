Kansas City police take 4 into custody after Facebook threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police said four people are in custody after one of them allegedly threatened a student with a handgun during a confrontation broadcast live on Facebook.

Police said there's no evidence the incident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near the freshman center building in the Hickman Mills school district took place on school grounds.

There were no injuries.

Police said a male suspect was armed with a gun he waved threateningly at a student. Other students who saw the Facebook posting told school administrators, who notified police.

It was not immediately clear if any of the four people taken into custody were students at the freshman center, which briefly was put on lock down.