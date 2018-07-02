Kansas City Prohibits Smoking in Public Housing

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Housing Authority is drawing praise and anger for its decision to ban smoking in all public housing, beginning July 1.

The policy, which will prohibit smoking indoors and outdoors, affects more than 1,700 residential units and about 5,000 adults and children.

More than a dozen other large housing authorities on the coasts have taken similar steps.

Donovan Mouton, chairman of the Housing Authority board, says he expected much more opposition when the idea was first proposed but the authority heard from more nonsmokers who favored the idea.

The Kansas City Star reports some angry residents say they should be able to smoke in their own homes.

The Public Housing Resident Council endorsed the policy but wanted residents to have more time to adapt.