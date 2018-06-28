Kansas City Reaches Grim Milestone

AP-MO--KansasCityHomicid 10-13 0099 AP-MO--Kansas City Homicides Kansas City records 100th homicide KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City passes a grim milestone. A 71-year-old man found dead in his home is the city's 100th homicide -- the first time in four years that the city has reached that mark. Police Officer Darin Snapp says officers found William Esslinger yesterday morning, after being alerted by a neighbor who had not seen Esslinger for four days. Police are NOT saying how Esslinger died. At this time last year, Kansas City had 74 homicides. There were 91 killings in the city in all of 2004. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-10-13-05 1908EDT