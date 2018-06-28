Kansas City rebate brings actor home to make a movie

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A feature film written by a Kansas City area native has been awarded Kansas City's first $60,000 rebate under a new incentive program.

The feature film, "All Creatures Here Below," is about a couple hiding in Kansas City, and has received the Kansas City Film Development Program first rebate.

The Kansas City Star reports the movie was written by and will star Overland Park, Kansas, native David Dastmalchian, who also appeared in "Ant-Man." The movie's scheduled to begin shooting in Kansas City this month. The production is expected to spend $800,000 during four weeks of local filming.

The $60,000 rebate was made possible by a new city ordinance that allows the city to offer a local film incentive. The state of Missouri no longer offers tax credits for filmmakers.