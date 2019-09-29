Kansas City Royals fall to first place Minnesota Twins
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals lost to Minnesota Twins 4-3 Saturday afternoon.
This is the Royals 103rd loss of the season so far. The Royals will wrap up the season against the Twins Sunday afternoon.
With no runs on the scoreboard for either team, the Royals Jorge Soler stepped up to the plate and hit his 46th home run of the season.
Soler hit two home run, putting his season total at 47. Royals' social media accounts are celebrating Soler for being tied for the most home run in single season by a cuban-born player.
The Twins made history as the 4th 100-win team of the season Saturday by beating Royals 6-2.
More News
Grid
List
LEBANON - Police in Lebanon are still searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a 12-year-old girl at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members gathered Saturday to honor those who have died in recent Columbia incidents. Members of Restoration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ finished early Saturday night due to inclement weather, the festival tweeted. According... More >>
in
BRUMLEY - What started as a Facebook group has grown to a community effort to save a piece of Brumley... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department arrested two men for stealing 66 guns from a pawn shop earlier this month,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will restrict traffic and parking in the areas of Broadway, Old 63 and East... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge is blocking a Missouri law banning abortions based on signs of Down... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Rockbridge Bruins (0-4) looks to earn its first win against the Hickman Kewpies (2-2). Hickman hopes to... More >>
in
FULTON - Callaway County is working to fight overcrowding in its jail and an overcrowded courthouse and the solution could... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A Columbia man who tried to run a woman off the road and chased her into the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A local pastor held a community meeting Friday to look for ways to stop gun violence. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The mother of 18-year-old Nadria Wright, Shaunda Hamilton, said she cried tears of joy after finding out a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) 2019 State Outdoor Games started Friday and will run through Sunday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is pleased with new data following the 2019 Annual Fire Safety and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival attracts 30 musicians from across the country each year. This year one... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis NAACP, faith groups and civil justice groups are asking that a top official... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police have identified one man in the Holts Summit shooting investigation. Samuel Schroeder has now been... More >>
in