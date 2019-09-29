Kansas City Royals fall to first place Minnesota Twins

21 hours 11 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, September 28 2019 Sep 28, 2019 Saturday, September 28, 2019 5:32:00 PM CDT September 28, 2019 in Continuous News
By: Alexis Godsey KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals lost to Minnesota Twins 4-3 Saturday afternoon.

This is the Royals 103rd loss of the season so far. The Royals will wrap up the season against the Twins Sunday afternoon.

With no runs on the scoreboard for either team, the Royals Jorge Soler stepped up to the plate and hit his 46th home run of the season.

Soler hit two home run, putting his season total at 47. Royals' social media accounts are celebrating Soler for being tied for the most home run in single season by a cuban-born player.

The Twins made history as the 4th 100-win team of the season Saturday by beating Royals 6-2.

