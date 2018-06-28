Kansas City Royals Fall to Milwaukee

PHOENIX (AP) - Carlos Gomez hit a two-run homer to highlight a four-run second inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 7-5 Sunday.

Gomez hit the first pitch he saw from Kyle Davies in the second for his second spring home run. Gomez also doubled off Davies in the first inning and scored on a double by Casey McGehee.

Shortstop Alcides Escobar, who was acquired by the Royals when they sent pitcher Zack Greinke to Milwaukee, hit an inside-the-park homer in the second.

Right-hander Takashi Saito, who signed with Milwaukee as a free agent in January, started and pitched just one inning, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out two. His attention has been on attempting to contact family members in the wake of the devastating earthquake in Japan.