Kansas City Royals team name inspired by historic livestock show

3 years 8 months 5 days ago Thursday, October 23 2014 Oct 23, 2014 Thursday, October 23, 2014 10:13:00 AM CDT October 23, 2014 in Baseball
By: Lee Anne Denyer, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

KANSAS CITY - The 2014 World Series wasn't the only World Series in Kansas City Wednesday.

The 118th American Royal Livestock Show kicked off in Kansas City, an event with strong ties to the 2014 American League champions. While the Kansas City Royals played their first game in 1969, their namesake preceded the game by 70 years.

In 1968, the future Oakland Athletics left Kansas City for the Bay Area.The MLB, wanting to expand, granted Kansas City one of four new expansion teams.

That same year, Ewing Kauffman bought the team and put out a call to the people of Kansas City to name his new franchise. He received 18,000 entries. The Mules and the Cowpokes were considered, but ultimately, the team would become the Royals.

Kansas City man Sanford Porte submitted the winning entry. Porte said the team should be named for the American Royal because it best reflected the billion-dollar livestock industry. He said the show's "parade and pageantry" provided the perfect symbol for the team

Once Kauffman decided on a name, he needed a logo. Porte included sketches of possible designs in his initial pitch, as well as suggestions for a team mascot. Porte proposed the golden palomino should represent the team, but in 2014 fans know the lion, Slugger.

After Kauffman decided on the Royal, Kansas City residents asked Kansas City based company, Hallmark, to facilitate the design of its logo. Hallmark spokesperson Linda Odell shared some of the designs that didn't make the cut. Some of the names that Kauffman considered included the "Mules" and the "Cowpokes"

Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards helped design the first logo. The obvious choice was to include a crown it its design. Shannon Manning, a now deceased card maker for the company, started work in 1967. He said when the Royals emerged as a new team, the people of Kansas City were delighted by its possibilities.

"They wanted gold and they wanted Royal Blue and they would like a crown," Now-deceased Card maker Shannon Manning said in a video shared by Hallmark.

He said Hallmark experimented with different logos including putting different mascots like a horse and a baseball inside the loop of the "R." He said he thought the company made the right choice in leaving it alone.

"The Kansas City Royals baseball team, who we are all so proud of and wishing well, is named after the American Royal of Kansas City," American Royal Association President Bob Peterson said.

Despite the events and the contest, the American Royal serves predominantly as a non-profit. Peterson said the organization spends 1.4 million dollars annually including educational and scholarship programs. He said that work "really is the story" of the American Royal.

The American Royal dates back to 1899 and still takes place at the historic Kansas City Stockyards, in the West Bottoms area. The stockyards, as well as the five major packing companies, employed thousands in the early days of Kansas City. Peterson said the livestock industry accounted for 80 percent of the Kansas City's economic activity.

With the enormous impact the livestock industry had, the naming the team after the Royal seemed most appropriate. And Peterson said each fall connections between the show and the baseball team emerges.

"It's so ironic and with such great symmetry that we're going into the World Series just as our livestock show is unfolding."

Peterson said competitors moved in 1,200 cattle Wednesday, with 500 hogs moving in Thursday. Nearly 2000 exhibitors from 34 states will participate in events in the coming week. Peterson said the event is one of the most prestigious livestock shows in the nation.

Peterson said in 2013, the grand champion steer sold for $170,000. He said the price is split between the competitor and the show, which uses the money to fund its scholarship programs.

Competitors traveled from across the country to show prized hogs, sheep, and cattle. The national Hereford Show was the first of its kind in 1899, as it was the first to showcase and sell purebred cattle in the nation.

The American Royal is also home to the World's largest BBQ contest. 70,000 attend the annual contest for the BBQ, including 560 BBQ teams

"The American Royal is about champions and championships and finding the best of its kind," Peterson said. "We're here about championship animals and our baseball team is having a wonderful year this year in terms of baseball championships."

"This is the first time in 29 years that Kansas City has got to be cheering, in October, for a World Series baseball team. How does it get any better than that?"

The Kansas City Royals defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-2 Wednesday night in Kansas City. The team will play in San Francisco Friday. 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
48 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°