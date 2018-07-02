Kansas City Royals World Series Game 1 Live Blog

KANSAS CITY - After a 29 year drought, the Kansas City Royals have made late October baseball a habit these last couple of years.

For the second season in a row, the Royals will be fighting to bring a World Series title to Kansas City.

After losing in 7 games to the San Francisco Giants in 2014, Kansas City will look to rebound a year later against the New York Mets.

Follow KOMU 8 Sports' live blog for constant updates throughout game one at Kauffman Stadium.

That's all from Kauffman Stadium Game 1 of the #WorldSeries, #Royals win 5-4. We'll be back here tomorrow, Game 2 at 7:07 — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) October 28, 2015









Eric Hosmer hits a sacrifice fly to score Escobar and the #Royals win game 1 of the #WorldSeries 5-4 in 14 innings. Game 2 tomorrow at 7:07 — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Cain walked intentionally to get to Hosmer, bases loaded no outs #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Zobrist with another hit, singles to right. Escobar to third for Cain #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





David Wright bobbles grounder, his throw to first takes Duda off the bag. Escobar safe at first. #Royals #WorldSeries — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015





Top of the order for the #Royals in the bottom of the 14th. #WorldSeries — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015





Don't get me wrong, 99% of fans still in their seats hoping for a walk-off. #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ZrCrzwPpIk — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015





Bathroom break? Or are some fans calling it a night at midnight? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/e4wuobv64i — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015





Well, at the least this is tied for the longest #WorldSeries game of all-time. Mets and #Royals tied at 4 going to the 14th — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Moustakas with a leadoff single in the 13th, Salvador Perez coming up #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Easy play for Moose. We head to the bottom of the 13th. #Royals #WorldSeries — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015





Bases loaded and 2 outs for Dyson in the bottom of the 12th #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Even with a long game, the fans are still locked in #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/CpsUaZ7d1u — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015





Chris Young sets down the Mets in the 12th, #Royals coming up with things all tied up at 4. Royals bullpen continues to do well #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Ball off the wall takes a #Royals bounce on that strikeout. Salvy able to make the play at first. 1 out in the top of the 12th. #WorldSeries — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015





Ryan Madson with the strike out. Kauffman erupts. We head to the bottom of the 11th #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/OlBCPDBZR1 — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015





Granderson robs Gore of what could have been a leadoff triple for the #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





#Royals with a chance to win it in the 9th after Wade Davis shuts down the Mets #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Yraxza3BBL — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Alex Gordon BOMBS one to center and the #Royals tie it at 4 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/p17iaSSSZO — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Perez, Gordon and Paulo Orlando due up for #Royals in the bottom of the 9th #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





#Royals coming up in the 9th, need at least 1 run. Last five game 1 winners have gone on to win the #WorldSeries... 4-3 Mets — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





After review, David Wright is out at second base after steal attempt #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Moustakas grounds out to short, inning over. On to the 9th in KC, #Royals trail 4-3 #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Mets manager Terry Collins going with the closer Familia for the 4-out save #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





1st and 3rd for the Royals with Moustakas heading to the plate. 2 outs in the 8th, #Royals trail 4-3. Pitching change for NY #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





EVERYONE on their feet at Kauffman for this Hosmer at-bat #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Zobrist leads off with a double in the 8th, his second of the game. Lorenzo Cain now up, #Royals down 4-3 #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Hosmer error on ground ball at first allows Mets to take 4-3 lead in the 8th #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





On to the 8th inning, still 3-3. Bullpen game seems to favor #Royals as we go forward #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Herrera gets out of the 7th, things still knotted up at 3 #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Ned Yost selects Danny Duffy to come in relief of Volquez, Duffy's #WorldSeries debut #Royals — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Kauffman rocking after the Moose RBI single, 3-3 now in the 6th #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/NO3tUjHNt3 — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Hosmer sac fly brings in Zobrist, 3-2 Mets in the 6th #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Leadoff double from Zobrist followed by a Cain single. Hosmer up with runners on the corners #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Moose with an incredible diving stop to his right to end the inning. Very similar to the one couldn't handle earlier #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Lucas Duda beats the shift on the right side and singles. Mets with 1st and 3rd in the 6th with 0 outs #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Luke Hochevar throwing in the pen in left field #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Cespedes with a leadoff single and the #Royals bullpen then kicks it into gear #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Harvey's been nothing short of dominant. He's a Cespedes what should have been catch away from shutting out the #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





2-1 Mets after the Granderson home run. #Royals heading to the plate in the 5th #WorldSeries — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) October 28, 2015









David Wright with a web gem, leaping catch to rob Salvy of a double down the line. 1-1 headed to the 5th #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Aaaaaaaand we're back! Moustakas at the dish for the #Royals in the 4th #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Currently a delay at Kauffman Stadium due to FOX losing its signal. We live in a TV world, folks #Royals #WorldSeries — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015





Travis D'Narnuad hits a sharp single that Moustakas can't handle diving to his right. Mets get on the board, 1-1 #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





2 at bats from Daniel Murphy and 0 home runs... Although he did just single to start the 4th for the Mets #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Volquez strikes out Wright, Mets still without a hit. Zobrist, Cain, Hosmer up for KC in the 3rd #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Volquez hits a batter and then walks Granderson. Mets have 1st and 2nd with 2 outs for David Wright #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Harvey and the Mets get out of the jam. Still 1-0 Royals, Volquez back out after retiring the first six he's faced #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





A single from Perez, followed by a walk of Gordon. 1st and 2nd 1 out for Rios #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Another 1-2-3 inning for Volquez. Nothing hit hard off the right hander to this point. Bottom 2nd, Royals lead 1-0 #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015









Escobar starts the game with an inside the park home run after miscommunication in left center field. Royals lead 1-0 #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015





Game 1 of the World Series is underway in Kansas City. Volquez goes 1-2-3 to start it #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/PF4EEqPppA — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015









The tarp is out 3 hours before game time. Slight drizzle here at Kauffman Stadium @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZNKAHWP2p0 — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 27, 2015





Neither the Royals nor the Mets will take batting practice outside due to rain #Royals #WorldSeries — Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 27, 2015



