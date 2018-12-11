Kansas City's Escobar scratched against Astros

By: The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Kansas City shortstop Alcides Escobar has been scratched from the Royals game against the Houston Astros with a finger injury.

Escobar left the game on Sunday after suffering the injury, but was originally in Monday's lineup. He was scratched about an hour before game time.

He was replaced at shortstop by Christian Colon.

First baseman Eric Hosmer was also out of the lineup with a sprained left ring finger. He was injured on Saturday and left Sunday's game early with the problem.

Manager Ned Yost isn't sure when Hosmer will return, but it likely won't be in this series, which ends Wednesday.