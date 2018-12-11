Kansas City's Escobar scratched against Astros

3 years 5 months 1 week ago Monday, June 29 2015 Jun 29, 2015 Monday, June 29, 2015 7:53:00 PM CDT June 29, 2015 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Kansas City shortstop Alcides Escobar has been scratched from the Royals game against the Houston Astros with a finger injury.

Escobar left the game on Sunday after suffering the injury, but was originally in Monday's lineup. He was scratched about an hour before game time.

He was replaced at shortstop by Christian Colon.

First baseman Eric Hosmer was also out of the lineup with a sprained left ring finger. He was injured on Saturday and left Sunday's game early with the problem.

Manager Ned Yost isn't sure when Hosmer will return, but it likely won't be in this series, which ends Wednesday.

 

More News

Grid
List

No one hurt after residential fire in north Columbia
No one hurt after residential fire in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire overnight. The blaze started around 11:49 p.m. Monday. The fire... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 Tuesday, December 11, 2018 3:16:47 AM CST December 11, 2018 in News

CPS students speak up about possible redistricting
CPS students speak up about possible redistricting
COLUMBIA - Some students are starting to voice their opinions about possible redistricting of a new middle school. CPS... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 8:30:00 PM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Large Jefferson City crowd questions potential health care merger
Large Jefferson City crowd questions potential health care merger
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 people gathered in Jefferson City Monday to learn more about the planned health care... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 8:08:00 PM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Nobel Prize winner talks about his life beyond science
Nobel Prize winner talks about his life beyond science
COLUMBIA - Nobel Prize winner George P. Smith, a retired professor, says he lives a rather humble life beyond the... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 7:13:00 PM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Sec. Ashcroft asks Missouri auditor for help reviewing Sen.-elect Hawley
Sec. Ashcroft asks Missouri auditor for help reviewing Sen.-elect Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Monday asked the Democratic auditor... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 4:22:00 PM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Nobel Prize could attract more students to MU
Nobel Prize could attract more students to MU
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's Dr. George Smith was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Monday afternoon in... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 3:50:00 PM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Recent MU student sentenced to seven years in prison for April shooting
Recent MU student sentenced to seven years in prison for April shooting
COLUMBIA - A Boone County circuit judge sentenced Miles Leighton Hillegas to seven years in prison Monday for an April... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 3:15:00 PM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Christian Fellowship School mourns loss of student
Christian Fellowship School mourns loss of student
COLUMBIA - Christian Fellowship School is mourning the loss of student Bryce Hill, who was killed in a crash Saturday... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 3:14:00 PM CST December 10, 2018 in News

MU Professor speaks about working with Nobel Prize winner
MU Professor speaks about working with Nobel Prize winner
COLUMBIA - MU assistant professor Pamela Brown said Dr. George P. Smith deserves the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for more... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 3:06:00 PM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Charges filed in fatal Jefferson City shooting
Charges filed in fatal Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY- Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of 19-year old Nilez Nichols in Jefferson City. Prosecutors... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 2:20:00 PM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Buyers beware: higher number of scams during holiday period
Buyers beware: higher number of scams during holiday period
COLUMBIA - The holiday period is a busy time for scams targeting shoppers, according to Michelle Gleba, Regional Director for... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 1:04:00 PM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Massive tuba ensemble blasts its way into record book
Massive tuba ensemble blasts its way into record book
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A massive tuba ensemble has smashed a Guinness World Record in Kansas City and spread... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 12:07:00 PM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Dr. George P. Smith officially receives Nobel Prize as MU celebrates
Dr. George P. Smith officially receives Nobel Prize as MU celebrates
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN- University of Missouri Professor Emeritus George Smith officially accepted his portion of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry Monday.... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 11:18:00 AM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Missouri DE Tre Williams arrested on assault charge
Missouri DE Tre Williams arrested on assault charge
COLUMBIA — Police arrested Missouri defensive end Tre Williams early Sunday following a reported domestic incident. According to the... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 10:39:00 AM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Almeta Crayton memorial toy donation registry ends today
Almeta Crayton memorial toy donation registry ends today
COLUMBIA - Those struggling to afford holiday gifts for their loved ones may still have options. Registration ends today for... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 3:27:53 AM CST December 10, 2018 in News

Crews respond to fire at Columbia Crossing Apartments
Crews respond to fire at Columbia Crossing Apartments
COLUMBIA - Columbia firefighters responded to a fire at Columbia Crossing Apartments on Towne Drive late Sunday night. Division... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 09 2018 Dec 9, 2018 Sunday, December 09, 2018 11:30:00 PM CST December 09, 2018 in News

Storm walloping the Southeast wipes out power to 500k and makes travel 'difficult or impossible'
Storm walloping the Southeast wipes out power to 500k and makes travel 'difficult or impossible'
(CNN) -- Treacherous driving conditions and canceled flights could keep residents stuck at home for days as a nasty mix... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 09 2018 Dec 9, 2018 Sunday, December 09, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST December 09, 2018 in News

Dog groomer trains service animals to give back to community
Dog groomer trains service animals to give back to community
OSAGE BEACH – A dog groomer in Osage Beach has made it a mission to train service dogs after she... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 09 2018 Dec 9, 2018 Sunday, December 09, 2018 2:08:00 PM CST December 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 25°
7am 27°
8am 30°
9am 33°