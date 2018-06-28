Kansas City's Union Station Ends Year with Surplus

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - After years of struggles, Kansas City's Union Station appears to be on solid financial footing.

Station officials say the downtown Kansas City landmark ended 2013 with a $1.8 million cash surplus - the fourth year in a row with a seven-digit surplus.

The Kansas City Star reports the year-end numbers were approved Tuesday. The surplus was attributed in part to the "Real Pirates" exhibit and success of first-run movies on the digital 3-D Extreme Screen. Science City recorded a 17 percent increase in revenue and attendance and revewn were up almost 25 percent at the planetarium.

The station continues to struggle with capital costs, including $600,000 this year to replace escalators this year.

The station had struggled financially since voters approved a special tax to refurbish it in 1999.