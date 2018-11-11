Kansas City School Bus Drivers Walk Out
KANSAS CITY (AP) - An unknown number of school bus drivers in Kansas City are staging a work stoppage Wednesday. District officials say they do not know how many of the 600 drivers are taking part in the walkout, but they've warned parents to expect delays. The stoppage was organized by the Service Employees International Union, which is calling for better pay, benefits and job protection for drivers as well as safety measures on buses. Some drivers are picketing and others are reported to have stayed home, while some buses are making pickups as usual.
