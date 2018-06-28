Kansas City school district considers overseeing charter school

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City school district is looking into overseeing a charter school after receiving a crucial approval from state education officials.

Superintendent Stephen Green said in a news release Friday the district can "begin to map out" options after the Missouri Board of Education agreed Tuesday to allow it to act as a sponsor. No plans are in place, but Green said there have been some "very preliminary conversations" about opening a charter school as part of the Urban Neighborhood Initiative.

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Greater Kansas City are backing the neighborhood revitalization effort. One goal is to develop a new, high-achieving charter elementary school to be surrounded by new, mixed-use housing.