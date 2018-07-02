Kansas City school plans fall through

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Plans have fallen through for a new Catholic school in Kansas City.

The plans had been announced several months ago by Bright Futures Fund, which said it was planning the new Catholic elementary school in the old Derrick Thomas Academy charter school building. The fund, which raises money for schools in the diocese, was working to acquire the closed school building.

The Kansas City Star reports a Diocese spokesman says the parties involved couldn't reach an agreement that "made financial sense for the Bright Futures Fund."

The idea behind the plan was to relocate two of the diocese's schools closer to the east side of the urban core as a sign of the diocese's commitment to the city's core.