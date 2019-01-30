Kansas City schools, ACLU settle suit over Ferguson protests

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City's school district has settled a lawsuit over its punishment of students who during a speech last year by Missouri's governor protested the deadly Ferguson police shooting of Michael Brown.

The district says it isn't required to compensate any of the affected students or pay the American Civil Liberties Union's attorney fees in settling the free-speech lawsuit filed in December. That suit came a month after Gov. Jay Nixon's speech at the Lincoln College Preparatory Academy.

U.S. District Judge Dean Whipple dismissed the lawsuit Monday. Court records don't provide details of settlement terms.

The school system says it ordered the protesting students to serve Saturday detention not for exercising their free-speech rights but for refusing to sit down as ordered.

The ACLU didn't immediately return messages Monday.