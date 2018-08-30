Kansas City schools get provisional accreditation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri education officials have granted provisional accreditation to the Kansas City School District.

The unanimous vote Tuesday by the State Board of Education means that Kansas City schools no longer will be labeled as unaccredited when classes start next week. That will remove the option for some students to transfer to other nearby schools at the expense of the Kansas City district.

Kansas City schools had been unaccredited since January 2012.

State education officials said Kansas City students have shown some improvement academically but that many still failed to score as "proficient" on Missouri's standardized tests.

State Board President Peter Herschend said it will be a challenge for Kansas City schools to maintain their new provisional status over the next year.