Kansas City, St. Louis mayors speak against earnings tax cut

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The mayors of Kansas City and St. Louis said ending an earnings tax in those cities would have potentially devastating consequences on city services.

On Thursday, Republican Sen. Kurt Schaefer touted his proposal to eliminate the 1-percent tax on those who work or live in the cities. Schaefer is running for state attorney general.

Speaking during a Senate committee hearing, Schaefer said the tax was unconstitutional and could be overturned in court. He also says it stifles economic growth.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James said losing the tax will mean the city will have to cut nearly 1,400 firefighters and police officers. St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay similarly cited concerns that ending the earnings tax would create funding problems.

The bill still needs committee approval to go before the full Senate.