Kansas City, St. Louis voters revisit earnings tax

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Voters in Missouri's two biggest cities will decide Tuesday whether to renew the decades-old earnings tax that voters overwhelmingly embraced five years ago but that has again drawn well-funded opposition.

The tax requires those who work in Kansas City or St. Louis to pay a 1 percent tax on their pay.

Supporters in both cities say losing the revenue would mean cuts in services including police and fire protection, road upkeep, trash pickup and criminal justice.

Opponents counter that the tax is unfair and drives businesses and workers to the suburbs, and that eliminating it would force the cities to weed out fraud, waste and redundant services.

Voters in both cities overwhelmingly voted in 2011 in favor of keeping the tax.