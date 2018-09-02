Kansas City Stabbing Leaves Cab Driver Scarred

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man is charged with stabbing a cab driver and fleeing with her cab.

Twenty-year-old Julian Rodriguez is jailed in Jackson County on charges of robbery and armed criminal action. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Cabbie Shelli Hopkins told The Kansas City Star that her attacker laughed as he stabbed her.

She says that before the Dec. 20 attack, he asked whether she thought it was dangerous for a woman to be driving a cab. She told him she had four children at home and needed the money.

Rodriguez was still driving the cab the day after the attack and was arrested after fleeing from police.

Court records say he confessed, telling authorities the robbery and stabbing were "exhilarating."