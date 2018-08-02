Kansas City still must subsidize entertainment district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Even though the World Series drew crowds and cash to Kansas City's Power & Light Districts, taxpayers still must pay million in subsidies for the entertainment area.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City finance analysts say just-released state data show sales for the district were up more than $1 million in October, a 15 percent increase from the same month in 2013. But the money coming in still remains below what was anticipated. In 2004, consultants projected that new city and state tax revenues paid by the district's residents and businesses would be able to cover the debt.

But City Manager Troy Schulte says he doubts there will be a point in the next 20 years in which the Power & Light District pays for itself.