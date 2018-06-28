Kansas City streetcar construction to finish this fall

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Officials said construction on Kansas City's downtown streetcar project is nearly 50 percent complete and is on track to finish this fall.

But the vehicles will undergo months of testing before passengers can start boarding. It's likely the streetcars won't be open to the public until early 2016.

The Kansas City Star reported several small businesses said water and sewer work related to the construction project has inconvenienced customers for nine months, affecting their bottom line.

However, the executive director of the Kansas City Streetcar Authority and a spokeswoman of the Kansas City Streetcar Constructors said crews have worked hard to keep the impact of construction work minimal.

They said the most disruptive street work is nearly finished.