Kansas City strips marijuana possession from its city code
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of the city.
The Kansas City Star reports that city council members voted Thursday to strip the crime from the city code. Users can still be charged for possession by county prosecutors who still pursue those cases.
In Jackson County, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker had already pledged to stop charging most people for possession after local voters decided overwhelmingly in 2017 to eliminate jail time for possession.
In parts of Kansas City that lie in Clay, Platte and Cass counties, people could still face state possession charges.
More News
Grid
List
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Missouri State Parks began hosting an event called, Women in Nature, in 2019 after it said it noticed a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge rejected Friday a motion that that would have immediately made it easier for Missourians... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of... More >>
in
CREVE COEUR (AP) — Police investigating a weekend burglary in a St. Louis suburb found a dead woman at the... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Sunday refused to say whether schools should follow guidelines from the US Centers... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people are displaced after a structure fire broke out in Jefferson City on Saturday, according to... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is slowly coming to accept that the Republican National Convention won't be the four-night... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A group of Columbia solid waste customers are pushing for roll carts to replace the current system. ... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Medical marijuana could be available in dispensaries this fall, now that two cultivation facilities passed inspection and... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City councilwoman is calling for a plan to remove monuments and rename streets... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — KSDK News 5 On Your Side has learned St. Louis police officers executed a search warrant... More >>
in
MARSHALL - An employee of The Living Center at Fitzgibbon Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after showing no signs of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- The 90-day mask ordinance passed by Columbia’s City Council went into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City announced eleven drop-off recycling locations after it put curbside recycling on hold until further notice Wednesday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia's mask ordinance officially went into place at 5 p.m. on Friday, but many businesses in the city... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Summer sport leagues in Columbia have been trying to keep athletes safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mid-Missouri... More >>
in