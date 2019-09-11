Kansas City teacher pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Kansas City, MO (KSHB) - A man who used to teach high school in Cameron, Missouri, pleaded guilty to producing child pornography in court on Monday.

William D. Williams, 39, admitted to secretly recording three different teenage victims over five years. The recordings happened from January 2013 to September 2018 and took place in the basement bathroom of the teacher's home.

According to United States Attorney Timothy A. Garrison, a 15-year-old victim discovered the hidden camera, which looked like a cell phone charger plug.

The teen gave the camera and footage to investigators and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office searched Williams' home. They recovered more videos and discovered the other two victims, a 16-year-old and a teen somewhere between 14 and 16 years old.

The teacher was charged with producing child pornography in September of 2018.

Williams faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison without parole. His sentencing date has not been set at this time.