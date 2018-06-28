Kansas City tilapia farm, garden project to continue

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An agreement has been reached that will allow a tilapia farm and community garden project in a poor Kansas City neighborhood to move forward.

Dre Taylor started the project about a year ago to provide food in the city's food desert. Taylor wanted to use boys in a mentoring group he founded called Males to Men to help with the project.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City Keys president Harrel Johnson Jr. barred Taylor from the property when construction was nearly complete. Kansas City Keys owns the project site.

Kansas City Keys bought the land from Land Bank of Kansas City. When Land Bank's executive director learned of the issue, he sent a letter to Kansas City Keys board members, reminding them that the land's purchase was contingent on the project.