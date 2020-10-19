Kansas City tops record for killings with 2 1/2 months left
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s largest city has reached an unwanted milestone - a new record for homicides in a year.
Two people died in separate shootings Thursday in Kansas City, the 155th and 156th killings in 2020. The Kansas City Star reports that breaks the record set in 2017.
The first shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Officers sent to an apartment complex found a man in the hallway suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to a home where a man was fatally shot and a woman was injured.
More News
Grid
List
CPS elementary families prepare students for in-person learning Elementary students enrolled in Columbia Public Schools will begin attending... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri has seen a rise in crime in recent years. The most recent FBI Uniform Crime Reporting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - By now you’re aware science tells us the only way to slow our rapidly changing climate is to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA– Elementary students enrolled in Columbia Public Schools will begin attending school for classes starting Monday. Many parents... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Candidates for Missouri's District 19 State Senate seat condemned a false text message reportedly sent to voters this... More >>
in
(CNN) - Blazes roaring through Colorado and Utah have pushed people from their homes and caused damage that officials have... More >>
in
(CNN) - If you're unable to get a cell phone signal when you walk your dog around the block, this... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Democrats and Republicans have found common ground -- voting this year is confusing. "Our primary... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Get ready for the most difficult months yet in this pandemic. The fall Covid-19 surge is here... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for a Black Missouri woman whose arrest when she was nine-months pregnant sparked... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The federal government has made a deal with retail pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to help distribute coronavirus vaccine... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol held a forum on the use of force and training Friday morning.... More >>
in
CLAYTON — The ousted diversity director for St. Louis County alleges in a lawsuit that she was dismissed in retaliation... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- COVID-19 continues to make a ruckus in the SEC football schedule. KOMU 8 Sports has confirmed Missouri will... More >>
in
Welcome to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the Blair Oaks Falcons traveling to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Athletic trainers are seen as the backbone of sports teams at all levels, and during the pandemic, their... More >>
in