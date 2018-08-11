Kansas City transit alliance sued over open-records request

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A watchdog group is suing the Kansas City Regional Transit Alliance, alleging that entity has refused to release documents related to plans for expanded streetcars in the city.

The Kansas City Star reports that Citizens for Responsible Government alleges in the Jackson County lawsuit that the alliance has refused a request for records under the Missouri Sunshine Law.

The plaintiffs argue the alliance gets public funding and in 2015 made a presentation about streetcar expansion to the Downtown Council. The lawsuit claims that the city and the alliance refused the plaintiffs' subsequent request for documents related to that.

An attorney for the KCRTA, Robert Pitkin, says the alliance is a private, nonprofit corporation not subject to the state's open-records law.