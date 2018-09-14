Kansas City TV crew robbed at gunpoint

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police have arrested three people after a local television news crew reported they were robbed at gunpoint while working on a story.

The Kansas City Star reports that three men, including one armed with a handgun, held up the KCTV news crew late Sunday while the crew members were working in a residential area.

A member of the TV crew told police they were in the news van when three men pulled the door to the van open. Police said the thieves took off with cellphones and wallets.

Police arrested three people early Monday and recovered the stolen items.