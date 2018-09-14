Kansas City TV crew robbed at gunpoint
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police have arrested three people after a local television news crew reported they were robbed at gunpoint while working on a story.
The Kansas City Star reports that three men, including one armed with a handgun, held up the KCTV news crew late Sunday while the crew members were working in a residential area.
A member of the TV crew told police they were in the news van when three men pulled the door to the van open. Police said the thieves took off with cellphones and wallets.
Police arrested three people early Monday and recovered the stolen items.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered the Missouri Secretary of State's office Friday to remove Amendment 1 from... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical... More >>
in
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Florence lumbered ashore in North Carolina with howling 90 mph winds and terrifying storm surge... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will plead guilty to two charges Friday morning, special counsel Robert Mueller's... More >>
in
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with kicking a cat like it was a ball on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first graduating class for its master's of physician assistant studies program. Administrators hope... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, but its crawling pace and overwhelming storm surges are setting... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri and her Republican challenger, Josh Hawley, will meet in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night on Route B south of East Brown... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University students, faculty and staff came together for a prayer vigil to mourn three deaths in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 160 Missouri electric cooperative linemen will be on the road Friday heading for South Carolina.... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a gang member from Springfield was sentenced to 25 years in prison without... More >>
in
MEXICO - A policy at Mexico Middle School helped staff find a gun in a student's backpack Wednesday. Students... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team is preparing to deploy to North Carolina ahead of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- Thursday morning the Public Works and Planning Committee decided to host the 2019 Salute to Veterans Memorial... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Food and Drug Administration announced last Wednesday electronic cigarette manufacturers have 2 months to prove their products... More >>
in