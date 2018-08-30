Kansas City voters pass ballot issues for infrastructure

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City voters put their money where their mouths were in Tuesday's election.

Voters easily passed three ballot questions that will allow the city to borrow and invest $800 million over 20 years for infrastructure. It is the largest general obligation bond authorization in the city's history.

The money will be used to improve roads, bridges, sidewalks and flood control, and to build a new animal shelter.

The ballot issues each received more than 60 percent of the vote. More than 60,000 people voted, nearly twice the 34,000 who voted in the 2015 mayor's race.

Voters also approved a one-eight-cent sales tax to fund economic development in the city's neglected central core. The tax is expected to raise $8.6 million annually for 10 years.