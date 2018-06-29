Kansas City Wants Pensions to Avoid Gun Stocks

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Council wants managers of the city pension funds to avoid investing in gun manufacturers.

The council's vote on Thursday followed appeals by Mayor Sly James to pass the symbolic act as a response to gun violence in the city.

Councilman John Sharp was the only member to vote against the proposal. He said none of the city's four pension funds currently hold stock in companies that make guns. And he says he considered the measure a criticism of lawful gun owners like himself.

James said the measure was not aimed at lawful gun owners.

The Kansas City Star reports the resolution asks the boards of the city employees, firefighters, police and police civilian pension systems to consider adopting policies against investing in companies that make guns.