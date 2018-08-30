Kansas City wins back-to-back series

KANSAS CITY - Heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Detroit Tigers, the Kansas City Royals were looking to bring the heat and take the series sweep.

Danny Duffy (4.72 ERA) got the start and the win on Wednesday for the Royals, delivering six innings and only giving up two hits. As for the Tigers, Michael Fulmer (4.71 ERA) was only able to get through three innings before being relieved by Buck Farmer who provided less than inning for Detroit.

Early on, Top 1, Detroit was the first to get on the board with a Mikie Mahtook single to center, scoring one for the Tigers.

From there though, the momentum was all in favor of the Royals. Kansas City managed seven extra base hits, including homers from Adalberto Mondesi and Alex Gordon in the second and third innings. The Royals also had three doubles and two triples, contributing to the seven run win, defeating Detroit, 9-2.

Kansas City will continue its eight game homestand against Baltimore on Friday, opening up a three-game series. Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.