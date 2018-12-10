Kansas City woman charged for trying to smuggle cocaine into jail

19 hours 14 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, December 09 2018 Dec 9, 2018 Sunday, December 09, 2018 7:30:00 AM CST December 09, 2018 in News
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Kansas City woman was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Angela Poulsen, 42, was transported to the Callaway County Jail after being arrested by an outside agency.

A search by jail staff at the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office found cocaine and a second controlled substance hidden in a body cavity.

The court set a $9,000 bond after the prosecuting attorney charged Poulsen with the drug offenses. She posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.

