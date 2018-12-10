Kansas City woman charged for trying to smuggle cocaine into jail
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Kansas City woman was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Angela Poulsen, 42, was transported to the Callaway County Jail after being arrested by an outside agency.
A search by jail staff at the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office found cocaine and a second controlled substance hidden in a body cavity.
The court set a $9,000 bond after the prosecuting attorney charged Poulsen with the drug offenses. She posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.
