Kansas City woman charged for trying to smuggle cocaine into jail

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Kansas City woman was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Angela Poulsen, 42, was transported to the Callaway County Jail after being arrested by an outside agency.

A search by jail staff at the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office found cocaine and a second controlled substance hidden in a body cavity.

The court set a $9,000 bond after the prosecuting attorney charged Poulsen with the drug offenses. She posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.