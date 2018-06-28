Kansas City woman charged in 2-year-old daughter's death

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 36-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office said in a release Wednesday that Marie Chishahayo also faces four counts of child abuse or neglect in the case, which includes allegations she also abused and neglected a 3-year-old girl.

A grand jury indicted Chishahayo, upgrading previous charges filed by the prosecutor's office.

Police officers were called to the family's home in March to investigate a call about a child with burn injuries. They found the 2-year-old dead with burns over her body. They also found a severely injured 3-year-old girl.