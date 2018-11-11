Kansas City Woman Sentenced for Giving Minors Alcohol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 45-year-old Kansas City woman convicted of providing alcohol to several girls has been sentenced to two years' probation.

Karen Christine Downs will also have to spend 30 days in the Platte County jail. She was one of two women accused of supplying liquor and beer for a 14-year-old girl's overnight birthday party in 2009.

Downs, who was sentenced Thursday, was convicted May 23 of two counts of second-degree child endangerment, a misdemeanor.

The Kansas City Star reports that Downs is also prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol. She'll also have to complete 70 hours of community service and attend a parenting class.

Downs was ordered to have no contact with co-defendant Kelsee Guest, who pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor child endangerment. Guest will be sentenced July 21.