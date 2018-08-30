Kansas City woman sentenced in 2-year-old daughter's death

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports that 37-year-old Marie Chishahayo was sentenced Friday. Chishahayo had also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, armed criminal action and abuse or neglect of a child.

Authorities say police officers were called to a home in March 2015 to investigate a report about a child with burn injuries. Police found the 2-year-old girl dead with burns all over her body. A severely injured 3-year-old girl was also found in the home.