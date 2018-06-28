Kansas City works to craft infrastructure bond proposal

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Council is working to create an infrastructure bond proposal that could go before voters in April.

The City Council wants to write a general obligation bond plan that can win 57 percent voter support despite a modest property tax increase. The deadline for ballot language is Jan. 19, and council members began working on details of such a ballot at a joint committee hearing Wednesday.

Mayor Sly James and City Manager Troy Schulte are advocating an $800 million, 20-year infrastructure bond proposal to put on the April ballot to address road, sidewalk, building, park and flood-control needs.

The Kansas City Star reported some said it'll be tough to convince voters because issuing $40 million per year over 20 years requires a property tax bump.