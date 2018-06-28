Kansas City World Series champs' parade planned for Tuesday

KANSAS CITY (AP) — City officials have announced plans for a parade to celebrate the Kansas City Royals' World Series win.

The city says in a statement that the 2.3 mile-long parade is scheduled to start at noon Tuesday in the downtown Power & Light District and will head north before ending at Union Station, where a victory rally is planned.

On Sunday, the Royals won their first World Series crown since 1985 with a 7-2 win in 12 innings in Game 5 against the New York Mets in New York.

Royals starter Edinson Volquez allowed two hits in six innings. He pitched a day after returning from his father's funeral in the Dominican Republic.

The city says free transportation will be provided to the celebration area from various locations around the city.