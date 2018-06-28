Kansas City WWI museum, memorial gets $2M gift

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City's landmark national World War I museum and towering memorial have received a nearly $2 million gift.

The museum says the grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation already has helped hire a new senior vice president of the museum and will provide for additional positions in the future. The foundation also provided funds for research projects, a strategic communications firm and an upgrade of the museum's software.

The foundation is named after Ewing Kauffman, the pharmaceutical company founder who established the Kansas City Royals. Kauffman died in 1993.

The gift is part of the museum's "Call to Duty" capital campaign commemorating this year's centennial of America's entry into World War I. That fundraising effort has raised more than $17 million since 2014.