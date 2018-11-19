Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp

By: The Associated Press

Photo courtesy: KSHB

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing.

Blackie, who passed away Friday, was born in Africa. She came to the Kansas City Zoo in 1966.

She is the mother of eight offspring and a grandmother.

The zoo said she "loved snow and bubble baths and was a favorite of the zookeepers who worked with her."