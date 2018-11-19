Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing.
Blackie, who passed away Friday, was born in Africa. She came to the Kansas City Zoo in 1966.
She is the mother of eight offspring and a grandmother.
The zoo said she "loved snow and bubble baths and was a favorite of the zookeepers who worked with her."
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
in
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
in
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's Deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a possible homicide early Monday... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
in
(CNN) -- While hundreds of families wait in agony to learn the fate of missing loved ones, officials gave a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A St. Louis woman is headed to California and collecting donations along the way to help the victims... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) — Springfield's yoga community is speaking out after a pastor at an Assemblies of God megachurch warned Christians... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local): 10:55 a.m. ... More >>
in
OMAHA (AP) — The Federal Reserve says farm income continued to decline across the Plains and western states this fall... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike Matthes said he will speak at the council meeting Monday, following the announcement of changes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Turkey Day came early for people in Columbia on Saturday. The Shiloh Christian Worship Center hosted its... More >>
in
SAVANNAH (AP) — A cat owner in northwestern Missouri is crafting makeshift shelters to help keep stray cats warm during... More >>
in