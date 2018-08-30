Kansas City Zoo's chimpanzee program passes USDA inspection
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal officials say the Kansas City Zoo was not at fault when a chimp died.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture inspected the zoo's chimpanzee program after a 31-year-old chimpanzee died June 21.
The chimp, Bahati, died after falling from a tree and being attacked by other chimpanzees.
Zoo officials say other chimps had chased Bahati up the tree and he fell. The chimpanzees beat Bahati and he died of internal injuries. A zoo spokeswoman said chimpanzees often skirmish to maintain social hierarchy.
The Kansas City Star reports the federal agency said it found the zoo was compliant with the Animal Welfare Act, which covers the treatment of zoo animals.
