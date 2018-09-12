Kansas City Zoo's male polar bear moving to North Carolina

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Zoo's male polar bear will be leaving the zoo for North Carolina.

The 8-year-old bear, named Nikita, has been at the Kansas City Zoo for five years. He'll be there until the end of the year, when he will be sent to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Zoo officials said Wednesday Nikita will be paired with a 15-year-old female named Anana in North Carolina, as part of species survival plan agreed to by North American Zoos.

A female bear, 26-year-old Berlin, will remain in Kansas City. She is at or near the end of her breeding ability.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/1fEC8y6 ) the North Carolina Zoo recently expanded its polar bear exhibit with the goal of breeding cubs.

[Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Zoo]